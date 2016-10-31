More than 1,000 children left in Calais camp, say charities

LONDON. KAZINFORM Charities in Calais have said that more than 1,000 children remain in shipping containers in the demolished camp, with inadequate food and water supplies and no information provided about their future.

Alf Dubs, the Labour peer who introduced legislation committing the UK to taking some of the more vulnerable child refugees, said the government’s handling of the situation was morally unacceptable.

Volunteers said the uncertainty was very distressing for the young people, who had been given temporary accommodation in the fenced-off container area of the site.

“Children have no idea what is happening to them and volunteers equally don’t know what to say and themselves are not allowed into the containers,” said Josie Naughton, a co-founder of HelpRefugees. “Very few adults seem to be inside the container camp to be responsible for this vast number of minors. The children are incredibly stressed and confused.”

Photograph: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Read more at The Guardian