    18:16, 10 December 2015 | GMT +6

    More than 1,000 people attend the Days of Kazakh cinema in Romania

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - From 27 to 30 November Bucharest (Romania) has held "Days of Kazakh cinema" organized by "Kazakhfilm" named after Shaken Aimanov and the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan with the support of "KazMunay International".

    According to the press service of Kazakhfilm, the event is aimed at raising awareness of the Kazakh cinema and deepening cultural and humanitarian cooperation between the two countries. Thus, the audience was shown movies "Zhauzhүrek Myn Bala", "The Path of the Leader", "Nomads", "Zheruyik", "Kyz-Zhibek", and "Birjan Sal". The delegation included Zhanna Kuanysheva - Honored Kazakhstan actress and young actor Asylkhan Tolepov. The event was attended by Ambassador of Kazakhstan in Romania Daulet Batrashev, head of the joint parliamentary friendship group "Kazakhstan-Romania", member of the Chamber of Deputies of the Parliament of Romania Kostel Alexe, vice president of "KMG International" and chairman of the Romanian Filmmakers Union Laurentiu Damian. "The Days of Kazakh cinema" was visited by more than 1,000 people. All films were screened with English and Romanian subtitles.

    KazMunayGas Foreign policy Art Culture Diplomacy
