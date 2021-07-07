EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:20, 07 July 2021 | GMT +6

    More than 1,000 staying in Almaty COVID-19 hospitals

    None
    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM As of July 6 the city of Almaty confirmed 299 coronavirus cases (local), including 259 symptomatic.

    1,131 patients are staying in the infectious diseases hospitals, 102 in the intensive care units, 19 are on life support, the healthcare department reports. As of today 2,306 are being treated for coronavirus at home.

    As of July 3 more than 480,000 were vaccinated against COVID-19. There are 212 vaccination rooms, 308 vaccination brigades in the city.


    Tags:
    Almaty Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!