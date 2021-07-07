More than 1,000 staying in Almaty COVID-19 hospitals

ALMATY. KAZINFORM As of July 6 the city of Almaty confirmed 299 coronavirus cases (local), including 259 symptomatic.

1,131 patients are staying in the infectious diseases hospitals, 102 in the intensive care units, 19 are on life support, the healthcare department reports. As of today 2,306 are being treated for coronavirus at home.

As of July 3 more than 480,000 were vaccinated against COVID-19. There are 212 vaccination rooms, 308 vaccination brigades in the city.