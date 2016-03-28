More than 1,300 victims of human trafficking rescued in Kazakhstan in 10 years

ASTANA. KAZINFORM More than 1,300 victims of human trafficking have been rescued in Kazakhstan in 10 years. Seniour Assistant of the International Organization for Migration programs Zhumzhan Zholdasbekov told it at a roundtable meeting on labour migration and countering human trafficking in Astana today.

“Assisting the victims of human trafficking in the Republic of Kazakhstan, we could save 1,328 people in total during the period from 2004 through 2015,” said Zholdasbekov.

These people were provided all required social and rehabilitation as well as medical and legal help, he added.