More than 1,500 companies financed in 2015 under Business Road Map -2020 program

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 1,595 companies were financed in 2015 under the Business Road Map - 2020 program.Chairman of the Board of JSC Damu Entrepreneurship Development Fund Lyazzat Ibragimova told a press conference today.

"The adoption of the Business Road Map-2020 program became the main event in governmental support of small and medium businesses. We could subsidize 1,595 companies to the amount of 260 bln tenge," she said.

In processing industry, the amount of subsidies made 90 bln tenge (372 projects)