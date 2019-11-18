More than 1 mln ethnic Kazakhs have returned to country since 1991, President

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - On November 18, 1991 at the initiative of Nursultan Nazarbayev, a government decree was adopted on the procedure of resettlement of indigenous people from abroad, the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s Twitter account reads.

Since 1991 more than 1 million ethnic Kazakhs have returned to Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s Twitter says.