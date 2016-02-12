More than 10 Kazakhstani teams to partake in ‘Silk Road: Moscow-Astana-Beijing’ rally

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The transcontinental rally-marathon called "Silk Road: Moscow-Astana-Beijing" will join 10-15 teams from Kazakhstan, this has been announced during a press conference at Central Communications Service by executive project director of "Silk Road" rally Sergey Girya.

According to his words, the rally will be complicated and difficult. Kazakhstani races will drive specially prepared four-wheel drive vehicles and trucks.

It bears to remind that the rally "Silk Road" will start from the Red Square in Moscow on July 8, 2016 and finish in China. The rally will run through the territory of three countries including Russia, Kazakhstan and China and will connect the three capitals: Moscow-Astana-Beijing. For two weeks the participants will have to overcome more than 10 thousand kilometers.