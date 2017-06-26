More than 100 CIS observers to monitor Kazakh Senate elections

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Chairman of the Central Election Committee of Kazakhstan Berik Imashev held a meeting with the First Deputy Chairman of the Executive Committee - Executive Secretary of the Commonwealth of Independent States Viktor Guminsky, who was appointed the head of the CIS observer mission at the upcoming Senate election, the CEC press service reported.

Imashev briefed Guminsky on the peculiarities of the election campaign and thanked the Committee for sending observers to all regions of Kazakhstan.

"The participation of CIS observers increases the public's confidence in the elections. The Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan held the final arrangements for the preparation and conduct of elections. Election commissions are ready to ensure the openness of electoral procedures and observance of electoral legislation," the CEC Chairman noted.

In turn, Guminsky spoke about the activities of the CIS observer mission. "The mission assesses the conduct of elections in accordance with the generally recognized principles of democratic elections and national legislation," he said.

The mission will announce its assessment in the statement, that it will coordinate with all coordinators from the CIS countries, the very next day after the elections.

As noted by Imashev, the CIS mission is the largest observer mission with more than 106 accredited observers.