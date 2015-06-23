More than 100 foreign soldiers involved in Steppe Eagle 2015 drills

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Steppe Eagle 2015 exercises involve more than 100 foreign soldiers, the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Kazakhstan reports.

The international peacekeeping drills Steppe Eagle are designed to enhance professionalism of Kazakhstani peacekeepers and strengthen partnership with military men from other participating countries. Troops from the U.S., the UK, Turkey, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Nepal, France and Afghanistan take part in the exercises as observers this year. It is worth mentioning that the second phase of the exercise has kicked off today at the Iliiskiy training area near Almaty. This year marks the 13th time the drills take place in Kazakhstan.