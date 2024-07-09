More than 100 Kazakhstan authors to present their works at Comic Con Astana

July 25 to 28 Comic Con Astana will once again organize the Authors’ Alley, the exhibition of talented artists, books and graphic novels’ authors, illustrators and other creative industry representatives, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the organizers’ of the event.

Traditionally in this zone guests will be able to acquire special attributes, anime, graphic novels, books, handicrafts or unusual items. The participation of both recognized artists whose works have won the hearts of many fans and impressive debutants is expected.

In total more than 100 authors will take part in the Authors’ Alley. Among them graphic novels and storyboard artist Alibek Kozhageldiev who will present at the festival his famous work We Are Not Superheroes. This graphic novel is a story about two five-graders who all of a sudden gain superpowers. This lively and touching story of friendship and love will be first presented in Kazakh language at Comic Con Astana-2024.

Photo credit: Comic Con Astana

Alibek will also present his new graphic novel The Other Makta Kyz, free interpretation of Kazakh folk tale Makta Kyz ben Mysyk. In Alibek’s version Kazakh semi-mythical setting combines magic and folk customs and is spiced with light humor. The readers will get acquainted with Erke girl and her younger brother Kahar who embark on an exciting and dangerous journey to save Kahar from the ancient spell.

Alibek used to work as storyboard artist for such films as Aisultan Seitov’s Qas, Olzhas Bayalbayev’s Claustro, Nursultan Djumabekov’s A Guy’s Story and the upcoming Dauren Kamshibaev’s Captain Baitassov, Yerden Telemissov’s Sasyk and many others.

Photo credit: Comic Con Astana

One more participant known to the audience will be Rinat Akhmediyar also known as Eri Kunsai, a manga artist from Uralsk and Kunsai Studio founder. Rinat will present his works Besqonaq and Child of the Ocean. Besqonaq graphic novel main character is a slave named Kaisar who lost his memory in 1219 in Kypchak Khanate. His life is changing after the tragedy in aul and he embarks on a journey full of mythic creatures and mysteries of the past.

Photo credit: Comic Con Astana

Child of the Ocean graphic novel synopsis looks even more mysterious: “A child born in sea waves’ fluctuation for many years has been alone among the endless ocean. It seems like he’s meant to spend his modest existence in the adobe of ocean surfs until one day he sees a familiar silhouette on the horizon”.

Photo credit: Comic Con Astana

One of Comic Con Astana-2023 Authors’ Alley participants, a famous public figure Galym Baituk, also shared latest news: his author graphic novel SHOKAN reached a new level and will be adapted in cartoon format. RTRK Kazakhstan TV and Radio Corporation became interested in his project and currently they are working on a cartoon with the working title Shokan. Travelling to Kashgaria. You will see the animated series this winter on Balapan kids’ channel.

Photo credit: Comic Con Astana

By the way Galym Baituk presented his graphic novels about Shokan Ualikhanov at Comic Con Astana 2023 festival and got positive feedback from experts and audience. The graphic novel aims to create a new unique hero from Central Asia who will be able to become a part of world graphic novels and cinema industry.

Photo credit: Comic Con Astana

Apart from the abovementioned authors the festival will once again host Magira Tleuberdina (artist also known as Magnificum) who will for the first time present the collection of all Mergen graphic novel editions. The novel is based on Kazakh tales and legends. It tells a story about the great Mergen Batyr who came from war searching for peaceful life but is forced to get back to fighting but this time defending people from supernatural enemies.

Among the newbies of the program is Iskander Zhandaulet known as Iskander Adal, Kazakh illustrator and graphic designer from Astana. Iskander will present his debut author graphic novel QATYGEZ. This is the story about first Kazakhstan anti-hero who declared a war on the injustice in the society. The graphic novel is illustrated in sinister and dark style to maintain oppressive atmosphere and is inspired by the stories of such characters as The Punisher, Max Payne and Foolkiller.

Photo credit: Comic Con Astana

AT Production dubbing studio team that voiced many sensational projects in Kazakh will also present its projects at the Authors’ Alley. Among the projects are Hell’s Paradise (Jigokuraku) and Jobless reincarnation (Mushoku Tensei) animes. Among the fresh studio releases is the second season of Sorcery Battle (Jujutsu Kaisen) that will be available dubbed in Kazakh language.

After the Sorcery Battle (Jujutsu Kaisen) the studio is planning to work on The Boys and Avatar: The Last Airbender series as well as on The Gentlemen movie and the upcoming premiere of long-awaited Venom 3. One of the most successful AT Production projects is One Piece series adapted by Netflix streaming service that is available at HDRezka in Kazakh dubbing. It’s worth noting that Sorcery Battle (Jujutsu Kaisen) will also be released at HDRezka and other movie, series and anime streaming sites.

One more unusual debutant of the Authors’ Alley will be Kazakhstan anime clothes brand Akiba that is preparing to release author graphic novel and to present it at the festival. Graphic novel named after the brand will tell an exciting story of an ordinary guy fighting the depression and difficulties in business. The life of the main character changes when his mind is transferred into Hiro, a fictional graphic novel character invented by him.

Photo credit: Comic Con Astana

This work explores the intertwining of reality and fantasy adding the elements of mysticism and technological mysteries. The graphic novel characters are developing their relations trying to figure out things together which fosters their personal growth. Their friendship and cooperation leads to new discoveries and decisions.

Photo credit: Comic Con Astana

The project will also explore the theme of fighting with inner demons and depression, the line between reality and fantasy, the transfer of consciousness related secrets and mysteries.

The graphic novel is expected to be emotionally intense and exciting combining the elements of everyday life, mysticism and technological mysteries.

Just to remind, Comic Con Astana is an international festival dedicated to comics industry, cinema, video games, anime and other modern popular culture sectors.

One of 2024 headliners will be Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen world famous for his role in Hannibal series as well as in Doctor Strange, Casino Royale, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny movies.