More than 100 people rescued from snow blockades in Akmola region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 104 people including 11 children and 34 units of vehicles were evacuated fron snow blockades in Akmola region.

Poor visibility, snow drift, fog and black ice led to closure of all roads in the region.

Despite this, the region’s rescue teams had to evacuate 104 people including 11 children and 34 units of vehicles from snow prison.

More than 30 rescue team members and 11 units of special vehicles belonging to the regional emergencies authorities were involved in evacuation operation.

No injuries were reported, the regional emergencies department told Kazinform.