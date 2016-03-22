More than 100 people rescued from snow blockades in N Kazakhstan (PHOTO)

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM Blizzard, black ice and stiff wind led to closure of the majority of roads in the North Kazahstan region on March 21 for all types of vehicles.

According to the regional emergencies authorities, roads have been opened today.

“Despite long weekend, rescue teams and local executives are working 24 hours a day and help those trapped in snow blockades. Thus, 112 people and 37 units of vehicles were evacuated from snow prison in the region in the past 24 hours,” an official statement reads.

