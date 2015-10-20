More than 106,000 people employed in N Kazakhstan SMEs

ASTANA. KAZINFORM More than 106 thousand residents of the North Kazakhstan region are employed in small and medium businesses sector.

According to the regional statistics department, 36,594 small and medium business entities have been functioning in North Kazakhstan as of October 1, 2015 (i.e. 86.1% of all registered entities).



81.8% of them are individual entrepreneurs, 7.8% are peasant farms and farming enterprises, 10.0% are legal entities.



The major part of the SMEs is specializing in trade (45.1%). 20.0% are engaged in agriculture, while 4.2% only work in industrial sector.



As of October 1, 2015 the number of people involved in SMEs made 106,309 i.e. 31.0% of the employed population of the region.



The number of employed people rose by 3.8% vs. the same period in 2014.



In January-June 2015 the region's small and medium enterprises manufactured products and goods to the amount of 107 bln tenge.