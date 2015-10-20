More than 106,000 people employed in N Kazakhstan SMEs
According to the regional statistics department, 36,594 small and medium business entities have been functioning in North Kazakhstan as of October 1, 2015 (i.e. 86.1% of all registered entities).
81.8% of them are individual entrepreneurs, 7.8% are peasant farms and farming enterprises, 10.0% are legal entities.
The major part of the SMEs is specializing in trade (45.1%). 20.0% are engaged in agriculture, while 4.2% only work in industrial sector.
As of October 1, 2015 the number of people involved in SMEs made 106,309 i.e. 31.0% of the employed population of the region.
The number of employed people rose by 3.8% vs. the same period in 2014.
In January-June 2015 the region's small and medium enterprises manufactured products and goods to the amount of 107 bln tenge.