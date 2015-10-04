EN
    12:46, 04 October 2015 | GMT +6

    More than 15 thousand athletes to join Brussels marathon

    BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM More than 15 thousand amateur sportsmen from 66 countries of the world will join the 12th International Marathon to be held in Brussels today.

    \According to the organizers, the 42 km route will cross the central and eastern parts of Brussels. The event offer also shorter distance competitions, such as a half-marathon (21 km), a mini-marathon (5 km) and a children's race (1 km). Noteworthy to say, that over its 11-year history Kenyan sportsmen have won the marathon 9 times, while Belgians themselves won it only 2 times.

