More than 2,000 Kazakhstanis diagnosed with cancer in 2014

ASTANA. KAZINFORM More than 2,000 Kazakhstanis were diagnosed with cancer in 2014 due to nationwide screening, Healthcare Ministry says.

The nationwide screening program was introduced in Kazakhstan for early detection of various diseases. "As a result of the last year screenings, more than 2,000 people were diagnosed with cancer. About 8,000 people had pre-malignant condition and benign tumors," Vice Minister of Healthcare Alexey Tsoy said at a briefing in Astana today. According to him, 192 telemedicine centers are functioning across Kazakhstan to date and more than 2,000 consultations were provided in 2014 with its help.