EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:55, 14 November 2018 | GMT +6

    More than 20,000 jobs created in Astana since Jan 2018

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM 9,604 people have been employed in Astana from January to October 2018.

    According to the Mayor's Office, 19,904 people applied for a job at the local Employment and Social Protection Department since the year beginning. 9,604 of them were employed.

    "6,340 citizens were provided with permanent jobs. 580 were employed temporarily. 1,767 people were engaged in community works and 181 received social job positions. 732 people are working under the youth practice programme. 646 people are undergoing short-term vocational training," a press release of the Department reads.

    20,577 new jobs have been created in Astana in total since January 2018.

    Tags:
    Statistics Astana
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!