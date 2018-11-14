More than 20,000 jobs created in Astana since Jan 2018

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 9,604 people have been employed in Astana from January to October 2018.

According to the Mayor's Office, 19,904 people applied for a job at the local Employment and Social Protection Department since the year beginning. 9,604 of them were employed.



"6,340 citizens were provided with permanent jobs. 580 were employed temporarily. 1,767 people were engaged in community works and 181 received social job positions. 732 people are working under the youth practice programme. 646 people are undergoing short-term vocational training," a press release of the Department reads.



20,577 new jobs have been created in Astana in total since January 2018.