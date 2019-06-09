More than 200 foreign correspondents monitor presidential election in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Lima Dias, Administrator of Amanat Civic Platform, has told reporters about the presidential election monitoring, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"During the entire period of work, more than 730 non-government organizations supported us. We visited over 800 polling stations and held 120 meetings with presidential candidates' headquarters. We also conducted 21 training sessions with observers - we trained a total of 10,961 observers," Lima Dias told a briefing.



According to her, more than 200 foreign journalists came to Kazakhstan to monitor the presidential election.

"The current election period has attracted the attention of the international community. 227 correspondents of more than 40 countries of the world came to Kazakhstan. The number of international observers was 1,000 people," the speaker added.