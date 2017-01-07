More than 200 passengers of Turkish Airlines can’t depart to Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - More than 200 passengers of Turkish Airlines cannot get to Kazakhstan because of the heavy snowfall and wind, the Department of Tourism reported.

ТК 350 Istanbul-Almaty flight with 94 passengers on board and ТК 354 Istanbul-Astana with 120 passengers on board were delayed. 150 people could not depart to Istanbul from Almaty. 80 people flew via Dubai, Baku and Moscow. 70 will wait for tomorrow's flight. Passengers of the flight Astana-Istanbul TК355 will depart on the 8th of January and were registered to the flights of other airlines.