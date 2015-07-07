More than 2000 guests from 23 foreign countries arrived in Astana for celebrating Capital City Day

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - More than 100 events were held in Astana within the celebration of the Astana Day. Guests and residents of the city had an opportunity to attend different festivals and performances during the days of celebration.

Many of the events were organized outdoor, so all people could take a part in the holiday or feel a part of it.

As the department of internal affairs of Astana informs, more than 200 guests from 23 foreign countries and other regions of Kazakhstan arrived in Astana for celebration of the Astana Day. No emergencies were registered during the celebration of the holiday.

The guests noted that all the events were held at a high level.