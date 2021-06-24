EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:50, 24 June 2021 | GMT +6

    More than 22,000 treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 22,098 people (20,818 coronavirus positive and 1,270 coronavirus negative) are being treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan as of June 24, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing COVID-19 spread in Kazakhstan reads.

    6,588 patients are staying in the hospitals, 15,510 receiving outpatient treatment. 408 of the patients are in critical condition, 95 in extremely critical condition, while 72 are on life support.

    As earlier reported, over the last 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 1,496 more coronavirus cases.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Regions Healthcare Coronavirus Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!