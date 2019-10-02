More than 3,000 nationals of 6 countries joined 2019 Shymkent Inlt Marathon

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM On September 29, the city of Shymkent hosted the International Marathon 2019. Mayor of the city Yerlan Aitakhanov, employees of the Mayor’s Office, professional athletes and residents of the city - more than three thousand participants in total – joined the event, Kazinform reports.

The longest distance of the marathon was 42 km. The beginners were offered to run 21, 10 and 5km distances. The first distance from Kunayev Avenue along Baidibek Bi Avenue to the Nauryz Square was easily overcome by more than 1 thousand people of different ages together with Yerlan Aitakhanov.

Yerlan Aitakhanov thanked the participants and called them to keep a healthy lifestyle.

«I am thankful to the residents of the city, the young people who contribute to the development of international sport by participating in the traditional marathon. In turn, development of sport and physical culture contributes to the formation of healthy lifestyle, improvement of the nation’s health and upbringing of the younger generation in the spirit of humanity,» the Mayor said.

He noted that the marathon had gathered sports fans from Great Britain, Hungary, Turkey, Russia, Uzbekistan and all regions of the republic.

At the end, the Mayor awarded the youngest and oldest participants of the Marathon as well as the winners of the competition.

The sports festival ended with a concert at the Nauryz Square.