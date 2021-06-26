EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    10:25, 26 June 2021 | GMT +6

    More than 3 mln in Kazakhstan get COVID-19 vaccine 1st component

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 3,081,548 people in Kazakhstan were given the 1st dose of the vaccine against COVID-19, 1,869,481 the 2nd as of June 26, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread in Kazakhstan reads.

    As earlier reported, 22,878 people (21,576 coronavirus-positive and 1,302 coronavirus-negative) are being treated for coronavirus of now. Over the last 24 hours 1,165 people more recovered from coronavirus bringing the country’s total recoveries to 390,571.


