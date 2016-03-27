More than 30 countries waiting to join AIIB

BOAO. KAZINFORM -There are more than 30 countries waiting to join the Asian InfrastructureInvestment Bank (AIIB), in addition to its 57 founding members, the bank's president said on Friday.

The AIIB is now working on accepting new members, Jin Liqun said at the Boao Forum forAsia on the Chinese island province of Hainan, China Daily reports.

"I think the new member issue will be solved before the end of this year," he said.

A not-for-profit multilateral development bank initiated by China, the AIIB was officiallyestablished in December and it started operating in January. It is due to unveil its first projectsin the first half of this year.

Existing financial institutions can not fully meet every nation's infrastructure and otherdemands, so new ones like the AIIB will be a great help, Jin said.

The bank chief also said it is possible for China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region tobecome a member as a sub-sovereign government, based on the bank's articles ofagreement. Hong Kong representatives have been involved in the AIIB negotiations as part ofthe Chinese delegation.

As a major international banking center, Hong Kong will have a significant role to play, Jinsaid.