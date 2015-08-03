EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    22:20, 03 August 2015 | GMT +6

    More than 30 parties file applications for participation in Kyrgyz parliamentary election

    None
    None
    BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - Kyrgyzstan's Central Election Commission has completed on Monday the acceptance of applications from political parties willing to take part in the forthcoming parliamentary election, the commission's press service told TASS.

    "All in all, 34 political parties have filed written applications," the press service said. "Therefore, the rest of the parties will not be able to take part in the election." According to the Central Election Commission, the registration of the parties will continue until September 4, and the application of the candidates' lists - until August 25. The parliamentary election in Kyrgyzstan is scheduled for October 4. It is held only in accordance with the party lists. During the previous election 120 seats in the country's supreme legislative body were shared between representatives of five political parties. According to Kyrgyzstan's legislation, the parliament is entitled to nominate the candidacy for the position of the country's prime-minister and form the government.

    Tags:
    Kyrgyzstan World News Elections
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!