More than 40 kids back in Kazakhstan from Syria-Iraq zone

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 125 Kazakhstanis including over 40 children have been returned from the Syrian-Iraq zone, according to the head of the Headquarters of Antiterrorist Center of Kazakhstan Zhanat Saipoldayev, Kazinform reports.

"Among those who were involved in military actions are their wives and children. Children - I do not know the exact number but they were around 45," said head of the Headquaters after the Government meeting.

In respect of the Kazakhstan citizens who remained in the zone, the Center conducts continuous control and preventative activities.

Also, according to Zhanat Saipoldayev, to date 380 young people were returned from questionable educational institutions around the world and about 150 people still study abroad. "We work on having them return to Kazakhstan," Zhanat Saipoldayev said.

It was earlier reported that 125 people have been returned to Kazakhstan from Syria - 57 of them were convicted.