    12:40, 15 October 2015 | GMT +6

    More than 40 world universities to partake in Bolashak program conference in Astana

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Tomorrow, October 16, Astana is hosting a large-scale international educational event - Bolashak Alumni Reunion Conference and Education Fair-2015. President of JSC Center for International Programs (national operator of Bolashak Scholarship) Gani Nygymetov told a press conference in Astana today.

    According to him, the conference will be held for the second time. "More than 4,000 people representing 40 universities partook in it last year. That is why we took a decision to hold the event annually. This is a unique platform for exchange of views, for discussing the acute issues and international tendencies in education. The event enables us to see how foreign experts evaluate the reforms conducted in Kazakhstan, what measures Kazakhstan takes to implement 100 Specific Steps program. We also plan to debate the prospects of the Bolashak Program development and get experts' recommendations," Nygymetov said and added that a special exhibition of educational programs of foreign universities will be organized on the sidelines of the conference. "We have invited the pupils and university students of Astana and nearby regions to attend the exhibition. 40 universities submitted their applications for participation in the event to present their programs and recruit students," noted he.

    Tags:
    Astana Bolashak Scholarship Education and Science Kazinform's Timeline News
