    20:44, 18 January 2016 | GMT +6

    More than 400 families of S Kazakhstan to move to the northern region of the country

    SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM - More than 400 families from South Kazakhstan region will move to North-Kazakhstan region.

    According to the press service of South Kazakhstan administration office, 458 families will move to the northern region of the country. The families will be provided with housing and employment in accordance with "Employment Road Map 2020" state program. The migrants will be employed in the fields of construction, education, agriculture and medicine.

    Turkestan region Social support North Kazakhstan region Society
