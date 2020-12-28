More than 434,000 new COVID-19 cases registered worldwide - WHO’s daily statistics
By 16:22 Moscow time of December 27 the WHO had received information about 79,232,555 infected persons and 1,754,493 fatalities, TASS reports.
The WHO reports only officially confirmed data provided by individual countries.
More than 47% of newly-identified cases of the coronavirus infection over the past 24 hours were reported from North America and South America (208,518). Europe is second (152,625), and Southeast Asia, third (29,062).
The largest number of confirmed infections is in the United States 18,648,989. There follow India (10,187,850), Brazil (7,448,560), Russia (3,050,248), France (2,507,532), Britain (2,256,009), Italy (2,038,759), Spain (1,854,951), Germany (1,640,858), Colombia (1,574,707), Argentina (1,574,554) and Mexico (1,372,243).