More than 44,000 get coronavirus vaccine 1st shot in Atyrau region

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM 812 people more were vaccinated on the weekdays in Atyrau region, Kazinform reports.

On May 15-16 some 812 people were administered the first component of Sputnik V, QazVac, and Hayat-Vax vaccines. Between February 1 and May 17, 44,707 people were given the first shot of Sputnik V, QazVac, and Hayat-Vax vaccines. 14,486 were inoculated the second dose.

There are 36 stationary and 10 mobile vaccination rooms in the region.