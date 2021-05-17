EN
    14:10, 17 May 2021 | GMT +6

    More than 44,000 get coronavirus vaccine 1st shot in Atyrau region

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM 812 people more were vaccinated on the weekdays in Atyrau region, Kazinform reports.

    On May 15-16 some 812 people were administered the first component of Sputnik V, QazVac, and Hayat-Vax vaccines. Between February 1 and May 17, 44,707 people were given the first shot of Sputnik V, QazVac, and Hayat-Vax vaccines. 14,486 were inoculated the second dose.

    There are 36 stationary and 10 mobile vaccination rooms in the region.


