More than 50 applications submitted for Recommended by EXPO-2017 program

ASTANA. KAZINFORM More than 50 applications were submitted for Recommended by EXPO-2017 program from hotels, beauty shops, SPA centers, dry-cleaners and other enterprises of Astana. 15 of them have already been revised and assessed, Strategy 2050 reports citing Astana Mayor's Office.

The Recommended by EXPO-2017 program was launched in the capital city last fall. The purpose of the program is to upgrade quality of the services rendered in the city as part of preparation for the oncoming EXPO 2017 exhibition and to develop the city’s tourism sector.

The organizers of the project are the Mayor’s Office of Astana and JSC Astana EXPO 2017 National Company.