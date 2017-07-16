More than 500 Almaty residents take part in mass bike ride

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Within the framework of Sporttyk Almaty program, more than 500 people took part in a mass bike ride in the metropolis, the press service of the information and sports hub reports.





Cycling fans traveled 13 km from Nurly Tau business center to the Sciences Academy.





The organizers presented special jerseys to the permanent participants of the mass ride, appointing two of them patrols whose duties include controlling road safety.





The weekly bike ride is aimed at the development of mass sports in the city.