More than 515 publishers from 42 countries participate in 33rd edition of Doha International Book Fair

The 33rd edition of the Doha International Book Fair kicked off under theme for this year's event is "Knowledge Builds Civilizations." It will continue until May 18 at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center, QNA reports.

This year's fair witnesses the largest international participation ever, with more than 515 publishing houses from 42 countries showcasing over 180,000 new titles across various fields of knowledge and sciences. Additionally, there is broader cultural participation from embassies of sisterly and friendly countries.

The Sultanate of Oman is the guest of honor of this edition, presenting a special pavilion and a diverse cultural program highlighting authentic Omani heritage, intellectual production, and literature, along with various popular and artistic presentations.

Several dignitaries and officials expressed their admiration for the fair, affirming that it reinforces Qatar's position on the map of Arab and international culture.

HE Minister of Transport Jassim bin Saif Al Sulaiti told Qatar News Agency (QNA) on the sidelines of the fair that the continuous evolution in terms of participation size, organization, and creativity in designs at the fair year after year indicates that books hold a significant place in Qatar. His Excellency added that readers eagerly seek knowledge from its original sources, which solidifies the country's cultural standing regionally and internationally.

Similarly, HE Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mohannadi told QNA that the fair underscores Qatar's interest in culture, creativity, and intellectual development through books, which remain the most noble sources of knowledge and sciences despite all developments.

For his part, Said bin Sultan Al Busaidi, who is the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Youth for Culture in Oman, described the relations between Qatar and Oman as deep-rooted, emphasizing that the cultural cooperation between the two concerned parties has been substantial and continuous for decades. He noted that Oman's selection as the guest of honor this year crowns these strong relations. He expressed utmost happiness at Oman's selection for this edition, affirming that this choice reflects the strong bond between the two sisterly countries. He explained that Oman's rich cultural, intellectual, and literary program, along with the blend of traditional and modern music in its presentations, offers a distinctive content for the audience in the sisterly State of Qatar.

A number of Their Excellencies ambassadors expressed in remarks to the media their admiration for the exhibition and its enlightening and cultural role, locally and regionally, as it offers diverse sources of knowledge, arts, and literature.

HE Ambassador of Kuwait to Qatar Khaled Badr Al Mutairi said that the fair provides an annual opportunity to showcase the cultural inventory of different countries. He emphasized that the fair allows visitors to access the latest and most important releases from Arab and foreign publishers. Additionally, he highlighted the exhibition as a distinguished space for supporting publishers and a crucial link between authors and readers. He praised the Ministry of Culture for its outstanding organization and its ability to enrich the fair with global literature through the significant participation of publishers worldwide.

He further explained that the Doha International Book Fair serves as an esteemed platform that confirms Qatar's success in hosting cultural events and international exhibitions. This success is reflected in the fair's pavilions and the facilities provided to publishers, as well as in the organization of cultural programs and seminars under the auspices of the Ministry of Culture. This year, the fair offers a rich and diverse cultural program, stressing the importance of increasing engagement with reading and books through intensified initiatives and supportive programs accessible to all segments of society and age groups.

Al Mutairi also praised the participation of Kuwaiti publishers in this current edition of the fair, indicating Kuwait's interest in cultural affairs and its commitment to organizing and hosting numerous cultural events that enrich knowledge.

Meanwhile, HE Ambassador of Yemen to Qatar Rajeh Badi commended the Doha International Book Fair as a distinguished cultural and educational event, praising the splendid opening of the fair, which has become an annual landmark and a cultural beacon not only at the national level, but also across the entire region. He added that the fair has shown continuous improvement from year to year, becoming increasingly unique in terms of the titles presented, which he had the opportunity to preview. He pointed out that the fair includes numerous titles that attract readers interested in culture and books.

Regarding Yemen's participation in the event, the Yemeni Ambassador said that his country is participating through its General Authority for Books with distinguished titles from ancient historical books and publications.

HE Ambassador of the Republic of Turkiye to Qatar Dr. Mustafa Goksu highlighted the significant development and diversity in the organization and content of the Doha International Book Fair, noting that the fair enriches the literary scene and cultural diversity. He highlighted that the fair provides visitors with ample opportunities to delve into various fields of knowledge presented by different publishers worldwide, suitable for all age groups. He emphasized that visitors find their cultural interests strongly represented at this fair, which contains many books that inspire passion and love for reading.

Regarding Turkiye's participation in the fair, HE the Ambassador said that about 20 libraries are participating in this edition of the fair, offering various types of literature and knowledge from Turkiye. He praised Qatar's interest, represented by the Ministry of Culture, in the cultural aspect and confirmed the existence of cultural cooperation between the Ministries of Culture of Qatar and the Republic of Turkiye.

The 33rd Doha International Book Fair features great participation from Qatari publishers as part of efforts to support the publishing and creativity industries.

Among the participating publishers are Roza Publishing House, Dar Al Watad for Publishing and Distribution, Qatar University Press, Katara Publishing House, HBKKU Press, Dar Al Sharq For Printing, Publishing, and Distribution, Dar Al Thaqafa for Printing, Press, Publishing, and Distribution, Dar Nabja for Publishing and Distribution, Dar Nawa, Lusail University Press and the Arab Center for Research and Policy Studies, and Qatar Museums, with their publications.

The exhibition also enjoys distinguished Gulf, Arab and international participation, represented by the State of Kuwait's National Council for Culture, Arts and Letters, the Sultanate of Oman's Ministry of Heritage and Culture, the Sharjah Book Authority, the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Center, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's Institute of Public Administration and Taibah University. Also among the exhibitors will be the ministries of culture in Morocco, Algeria, Yemen and Egypt, China and Azerbaijan, and a number of publishers’ unions in Mauritania, Jordan and Turkey, along with US and UK publishers.

Eight bookstores from the historic Azbakeya Book Wall are also participating in the exhibition’s activities, within the framework of the exhibition’s interest in highlighting cultural diversity and attracting historical book markets. The 32nd edition featured bookstores from Al Mutanabbi Street from Iraq.

This year's exhibition contains new designs, with its central area showcasing historical figures and scholars who have an imprint in science, culture and knowledge and two exhibitions for the Qatar Photography Centre, the first for the State of Qatar and the second for the Sultanate of Oman, the guest of honor of the this edition.

The Doha Children spans an area of 2,400 square meters, and offers a range of workshops and activities for children, a theater and cultural programs, and booths for children's book publishers.

The main stage, which will be held as part of the exhibition’s activities, includes a variety of seminars, lectures and poetry evenings, in addition to theatrical performances. The associated activities include workshops in various cultural, social and professional fields, in addition to a photo exhibition at the Qatar Photography Center pavilion.

The exhibition opens daily from 9 am to 10 pm, except on Fridays from 3 pm to 10 pm.