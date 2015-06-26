More than 6 million Kazakhstanis live in earthquake zones

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - One-third of the territory of Kazakhstan is earthquake endangered area.

More than 6 million people live in the earthquakes zones. 40% of the country's industrial potential concentrated in earthquake generating regions, said deputy chairman of the Committee for Emergency Situations of the Republic of Kazakhstan under the Ministry of Internal Affairs Vladimir Bekker during a meeting of the state interdepartmental commission for emergency management. The city of Almaty, as well as some areas of East Kazakhstan, Almaty, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Mangystau and South Kazakhstan regions are subjected to high risk of seismic hazard. Mr. Vladimir Bekker proposed to continue developing and updating of construction rules and regulations paying due consideration to the seismic situation of the country. He also initiated to include activities on seismic reinforcement of educational and healthcare facilities in the Regional development programs.