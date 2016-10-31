More than 60% prisoners got jobs in RoK prisons

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The penal system of Kazakhstan is trying to keep up with the times. At present 174 individual entrepreneurs are carrying out production activity at Kazakhstani prisons providing jobs for the convicts.

It was reported by the press service of the Correctional System Committee under the RoK Ministry of Internal Affairs, that along with fabrication of metalware, office and school furniture, construction materials, garments and processing of agricultural products, nowadays the Kazakhstani prisons have started developing new productions, such as poultry farming, confectionery, and disinfectants.

The good tendency is now observed in the prisons of Mangystau, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, and Akmola regions. In 2016 in two prisons of the Pavlodar region production of stone blocks and wood processing has been opened. At ETs-166/25 of Akmola region this year production of small architectural formations has been introduced. Also 21 convicts (in Kyzylorda, North Kazakhstan, Mangystau and East Kazakhstan regions) are self-employed, - as reported by the Committee.