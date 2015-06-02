More than 670 school leavers sit Unified National Testing in Astana today

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Unified National Testing that has started in Kazakhstan this morning will be held countrywide through June 6, 2015. In Astana, it will be held at the Kazakh State Law University, the Gumilyov Eurasian National University, and the Seifullin Kazakh AgroTechnical University.

Out of total 4 407 school leavers, 3 554 will sit the Unified National Testing. 173 Altyn belgi mark contenders are to confirm that they deserve to receive this prestigious mark that is given only to the best students. 835 school leavers, including 398 winners of international Olympiads, will pass traditional exams at schools.

On Day 1 of the Unified National Testing, 501 and 173 school leavers in Astana sat the test at the Gumilyov Eurasian National University and the Seifullin Kazakh AgroTechnical University respectively. Out of 674 school leavers, 253 and 421 are with the Kazakh and Russian language of instruction accordingly.