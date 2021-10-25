EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:33, 25 October 2021 | GMT +6

    More than 70% of E Kazakhstan population fully immunized against COVID-19

    None
    None
    UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM – Over 70% of residents of East Kazakhstan region have been fully immunized against the coronavirus infection, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the regional authorities, as of October 25 83.2% of the population in the region has been inoculated with the first component of anti-COVID vaccines. The second component has been administered to 72.3%.

    The highest percentage - 95.3% - has been immunized in Urdzhar district, 94.4% and 92.7% has been inoculated in Beskaragai and Zaisansk districts, respectively.

    Unfortunately, the capital of the region – the city of Ust-Kamenogorsk – has one of the lowest rates of vaccination in the region – 62.6%.

    It bears to remind that East Kazakhstan region has reported 102 fresh COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan East Kazakhstan region COVID-19 Healthcare Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!