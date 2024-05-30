More than 75 companies from 7 countries presented best security solutions at KIOSH Exhibition

From May 29 to May 31, 2024, Astana hosts the 12th Kazakhstan International Occupational Safety and Health Conference and Exhibition - KIOSH 2024, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

The KIOSH event has traditionally been an exhibition where more than 75 companies from Belgium, Kazakhstan, China, Russia, Türkiye, Uzbekistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia demonstrated their best solutions in the field of health and safety.

Among the debutants of the exhibition this year were such companies as “Di ART”, “KazZhumysKiym”, “FESKGROUP”, “Aikod”, “Suraya Uniform Services”, “Industrial Safety” and many others.

The exhibition presented a wide range of personal protective equipment: special clothing, special footwear, fabrics and materials, respirators, helmets, glasses, gloves, measuring instruments, protective equipment for builders and industrial mountaineering, air purification systems, collective protective equipment and the latest achievements in this area.

Filtering gas masks and respirators necessary for working in hazardous conditions. Photo credit: Arman Aisultan/ Kazinform

Seminars on various topics were held at the exhibition. For example, the Republican research institute for labor safety of the ministry of labor and social protection of the population of Kazakhstan held a seminar on the topic “Safety in the workplace: tools for standardization and labor regulation.”

Seminar on workplace safety. Photo credit: Arman Aisultan/ Kazinform

There were also master classes on working at heights and demonstrations of new lines of equipment and personal protective equipment. At the end of the first day of the event, short films on the topic of labor protection and industrial safety were shown for all participants and visitors.