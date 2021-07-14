More than 8,000 get anti-COVID-19 vaccine in Shymkent in last day

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM 8,473 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in the last day. 4,731 of them were administered the 1st shot, while 3,742 the 2nd, Kazinform reports.

Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign some 325,354 people received the vaccine so far. 198,008 of them are fully vaccinated, the city administration's press service reports.

342 new COVID-19 cases were recorded on July 13, including 254 showing clinical symptoms. 78 patients are staying in the infectious diseases hospitals. 264 are under home quarantine.

Authorities warn of unfavorable epidemiological situation and urge all wear masks at public places.