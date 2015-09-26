More than 8 million people visited Kazakhstan’s pavilion at EXPO-2015 in Milan (PHOTO, VIDEO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - More than 8 million people visited Kazakhstan's pavilion at EXPO-2015 in Milan. Kazinform refers to the press service of JSC "NC "Astana EXPO-2017".

About 9,000 people of the attendees are important guests. Among them were President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, Prince of Monaco Albert II, Vice-Premier of the People's Republic of China Wang Yang, reps of Kazakhstan's professional road cycling team "Astana PRO Team", as well as ministers of countries participating in EXPO-2015. It should be noted that Kazakhstan's pavilion is holding the first place with 54% of votes. Recall that EXPO-2015 is themed "Feeding the Planet. Energy for Life" claiming to address the global need for "healthy, safe and sufficient food for everyone, while respecting our planet and its equilibrium". It is estimated that by 2050 the planet's population will reach 9 billion people. According to experts, proper planning will help our planet to feed this number of people. All participating countries will present their ideas related to the topic. Kazakhstan plays a key role, as the country ranks 9th in the world in terms of territory, with unimaginably large areas of farmland. The rally started in Shanghai on August 8 the current year. The route ran through 16 countries including Kazakhstan, Russia, Georgia, Greece and Italy. The rally finishes in Milan where the EXPO-2015 is held. The exhibition ends in October 31, 2015. The ceremony of handing over the EXPO flag to Kazakhstan will be held on the same day.