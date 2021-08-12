More than 8 thou people under treatment for COVID-19 in Atyrau rgn

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Over 8 thousand people with COVID-19 are being treated in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Atyrau region has registered 460 fresh COVID-19 cases over the past day, including 332 in in Atyrau city. 40 daily infections have been reported at the Tengiz oilfield.

The region’s Zhylynoisk district has logged 20 daily infections, Inderisk district– nine, Isatay district – 14, Kyzylkoginsk district – 15, Kurmangazinsk district – 15, Makatsk district – seven, and Makhambet district – eight.

Out of the daily COVID-19 case count, 280 are symptomatic and 180 asymptomatic. The region has also reported 293 fresh COVID-19 recoveries in the past 24 hours.

According to the press service of the health office, those receiving out-patient treatment number 6,564 across the region. 196 patients are being treated at the modular hospital, 196 at the second regional hospital, 100 at the phthisiopulmonary center, 95 at the cardiocenter, 106 at the railway hospital, 398 at the district infectious diseases hospitals, 135 at the regional hospital, 131 at the dormitories, and 310 at the infectious diseases hospital at the Tengiz oilfield.

Atyrau region is in the «red zone» for COVID-19.

Recall that the vaccination campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Kazakhstani healthcare workers were the first in line to get the vaccine against the coronavirus infection. Overall vaccination started on April 2, 2021. Citizens of Kazakhstan eligible for vaccination and willing to vaccinate can choose from a number of anti-COVID vaccines, including the homegrown QazVac vaccine.