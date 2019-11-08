More than 800 young startuppers present their projects in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM More than 800 young startuppers are participating in the Innovative Ideas Festival and Exhibition in Almaty.

Students, school students and young entrepreneurs aged from 13 to 32 represent Kazakhstan and neighbor countries at the event.

«All the participants underwent special trainings in business camps and obtained all required knowledge and experience. As many as 40 projects are showcased at the exhibition today. The winners will be selected in 15 nominations,» Aldiyar Seitakhmet, one of the organizers, says.

«Today’s event will give more new ideas and I wish good luck to all of you! I would like your projects to be useful for people. And I would like our businessmen, authorities and community to back your ideas,» Deputy of the Majilis Darkhan Mynbay said at the opening of the Festival.

The event is organized by Enactus Kazakhstan under the auspices of the Ministry of Information and Social Development.

The results of the Festival will be announced today.