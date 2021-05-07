More than 847,000 COVID-19 infections detected worldwide over past 24 hrs

GENEVA. KAZINFORM - The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection worldwide has surpassed 154.81 mln, increasing by more than 847,000 over the past 24 hours. According to the data of the World Health Organization (WHO) published on Thursday, the number of fatalities has increased by more than 14,700, surpassing 3.23 mln, TASS reports.

As of 16:39 Moscow time on May 6, the WHO received reports of 154,815,600 infections and 3,236,104 fatalities. The number of infections over 24 hours has increased by 847,537 while the fatalities rose by 14,777.

The WHO statistics takes into account only officially confirmed data on incidence and fatalities submitted by the states.

Over 50% of the infections reported to the WHO during the past 24 hours were in Southeast Asia (432,620) which also includes India, followed by North and South America (197,431), with Europe (152,293) in the third place.

The majority of the infections were recorded in the US - 32,167,970, followed by India (21,077,410), Brazil (14,856,888), France (5,616,180), Turkey (4,955,594), Russia (4,855,128), the UK (4,425,944), Italy (4,070,400), Spain (3,551,262), Germany (3,473,503), Argentina (3,047,417) and Colombia (2,919,805). The highest number of fatalities was recorded in the US - 572,987, followed by Brazil (411,588), India (230,168), Mexico (217,740), the UK (127,570), Italy (122,005), Russia (112,246), France (104,914), Germany (84,126), Spain (78,566), Colombia (75,627) and Iran (73,568).