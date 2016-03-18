EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:23, 18 March 2016 | GMT +6

    More than 9 mln Kazakhstanis to vote at Parliamentary Elections 2016

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM 9,791,165 people will cast their votes at the elections to the Majilis and maslikhats of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Secretary of the Central Election Commission Bakhyt Meldeshov told it at a briefing in Astana today.

    “Presently we are specifying the list of voters. As of 1 January 2016, the list included 9,791,165 people. To be able to vote in another settlement, the voters need an absentee voter certificate which can be taken till 18:00 of March 19,” said Meldeshov.

    Voting will take place on March 20 from 7:00 a.m. till 8:00 p.m. local time at 9,840 ballot stations.

    Tags:
    Parliament Elections in Kazakhstan Elections Parliamentary elections 2016 News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!