More than two candidates running for one parliamentary seat in Belarus

MINSK. KAZINFORM - The average candidates-per-seat ratio in the elections to the House of Representatives of Belarus has exceeded two, Chairperson of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Belarus Lidia Yermoshina told reporters on 29 July, BelTA has learned.

The nomination of candidates to the House of Representatives started on 3 July and will run till 1 August. As of 28 July, a total of 263 candidates submitted their documents with the election commissions. "This means that the average candidates-per-seat ratio across the country is more than two," Lidia Yermoshina noted.



She believes that many nomination files will be submitted to the commissions in the coming days as the deadline approaches.



Lidia Yermoshina specified that 194 candidates have been nominated through one way only, and 69 candidates used several nomination options. Specifically, 26 nominations have been made through signature collection, another 19 have been nominated by labor collectives, and the remaining 149 by political parties.



Lidia Yermoshina also noted that 26.6% of the nominated candidates are women, 10.6% are under 30 years of age, 6.1% are members of the House of Representatives of the fifth convocation, and 11.8% are members of local councils of deputes.



The agency considering election-related appeals from the public reported that as of 28 July, it received 75 appeals. As many as 20, or some 27% of them were not related to the elections. Complaints were contained in just 22 of the remaining 55 appeals. Most of the letters requested for consultations and for clarification of the laws, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.