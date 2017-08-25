More tourists from Kiev, Istanbul, Paris come to Astana after EXPO opening

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Since June 10, the start of the Astana Expo 2017 international specialized exhibition till August 10, the passenger traffic has increased on such international routes as Astana-Kiev (+28%), Astana-Istanbul (+23%), Astana - Paris (+21%), the Civil Aviation Committee of the Kazakh Ministry of Investment and Development says.

"The growth of domestic routes passenger traffic in the period from June through July 2017 amounted to nearly 107,000 passengers or 35 percent as compared to the same period of 2016.

The total number of international passengers transported by Kazakh carriers in June-July this year totaled 381,420 people, the average burden was 75% (compared to the same period in 2016, the average burden has increased by 30% as the passenger traffic was 228,674)," the report says.

According to Air Astana, the main air carrier in Astana city, the highest burden for the weekends and holidays in June-July this year was observed on the following routes: Astana-Almaty (up to 90%), Astana-Atyrau (86%), and Astana-Shymkent (up to 80%).

Representatives of the Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport said the rise in the passenger traffic on international routes in June-July amounted to 49% (142,940 and 213,801 passengers in 2016 and 2017, respectively), while the domestic traffic increased by 25% (232,355 and 291,167 in 2016 and 2017, respectively) compared to June and July last year.