More trains to run in Kazakhstan by New Year

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Due to the increase of the passenger traffic during the holidays, additional trains will be launched on the threshold of New Year holiday, the press service of "Passenger transportation" JSC reports.

- Astana-Almaty-1 train will be additionally launched from Astana on December and 29 January 1, from Almaty-1 on December 30 and January 2, 2016; - Astana-Kostanay train will be additionally launched from Astana on December 27, from Kostanay - on December 28; - Karaganda-Zhezkazgan train will be additionally launched from Karaganda on 15, 17, 19, 25, 27, 29 December 2015, 2 January 2016, from Zhezkazgan on 16, 18, 20, 26, 28, 30 December 2015, 3 January 2016. - Almaty-2-Dostyk train will be additionally launched from Almaty-2 from 14 to 28 December 2015 (Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays). From Dostyk - 15 to 29 December 2015 (Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays). - Almaty-1-Semipalatinsk train will be launched from Almaty-1 on December 27, from Semipalatinsk - on 28 December. In addition, since 14 December 2015 the company launches new speedy train Atyrau-Astana. New speedy train Karaganda-Kiev will start operation on 4 January 2016.