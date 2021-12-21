More world leaders send congratulatory letters to Kazakh President on 30th anniversary of independence

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev continues to receive congratulatory letters and telegrams from foreign leaders and heads of international organizations on the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s Independence, Kazinform reports citing the press service of Akorda.

President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan sent his sincere congratulations on behalf of the Turkish people and on his own behalf.

«I am happy that our strategic partnership with Kazakhstan, which has common historical, cultural and fraternal ties, is deepening and strengthening at the bilateral, regional and international levels,» the leader of Türkiye says in his letter.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky writes that over the years of Independence, Kazakhstan has strengthened its position and taken a worthy place in the international arena.

«I am confident that our countries will continue to develop multifaceted bilateral cooperation, provide mutual support for state sovereignty and territorial integrity, and Kazakhstan would remain a reliable partner of Ukraine in Central Asia,» the Ukrainian leader's telegram reads.

In his congratulatory telegram, President of Switzerland Guy Parmelin warmly recalls the recent bilateral talks with Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Geneva.

«I am confident that our bilateral cooperation greatly benefited from our exchange and from the signed agreements. Let me take this opportunity to reiterate Switzerland’s commitment to further develop our relations,» the President of Switzerland writes.

President of Italy Sergio Mattarella notes that Nur-Sultan and Rome are united by political, economic and cultural ties, which create a solid foundation for moving into the future together and developing bilateral cooperation.

«I believe that intensive cooperation between our countries, including within the dialogue between Kazakhstan and the European Union, will continue to contribute to stability and sustainable development in Central Asia,» the congratulatory message of the Italian President reads.

President of Hungary János Áder noted that over the past three decades, Kazakhstan has achieved significant success in many areas, and nowadays plays a key role in the Central Asian region.

«Hungary is committed to strengthening friendly relations between our countries, and our strategic partnership provides an appropriate basis. Our cooperation within the Organization of Turkic States also provides new opportunities for establishing closer ties,» János Áder writes.

President of Algeria Abdelmadjid Tebboune, in his congratulatory letter comes with the initiative to open a diplomatic representation and appoint the first resident ambassador of Algeria in Nur-Sultan.

Governor General of Canada Mary May Simon warmly congratulating Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the people of Kazakhstan on the 30th anniversary of Independence, commended President Tokayev’s ambitious reform agenda, aimed at improving Kazakhstan’s socio-economic well-being, and strengthening governance and the rule of law.

Congratulatory letters with best wishes also sent Pope Francis, Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain, Emperor Naruhito of Japan, King of the Belgians Philippe, King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands, King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden, President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić, President of Greece Katerina Sakellaropoulou, Presidnet of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda, President of Bulgaria Rumen Radev, President of Croatia Zoran Milanović, President of North Macedonia Stevo Pendarovski, President of Ethiopia Sahle-Work Zewde, Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States Baghdad Amreyev, UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay and others.

Congratulations telegrams continue to arrive.