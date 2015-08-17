WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM Morgan Freeman mourned the death of step-granddaughter E'Dena Hines, who was stabbed to death early Sunday in Manhattan, police said.

"The world will never know her artistry and talent, and how much she had to offer. Her friends and family were fortunate enough to have known what she meant as a person," the actor said in a statement through a spokesman.

"Her star will continue to shine bright in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. May she rest in peace."

Police responding to a 911 call in Washington Heights before 3 a.m. Sunday found Hines lying in the street. The 33-year-old had been stabbed multiple times in the torso, a New York Police report said.

She was brought to Harlem Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, the report said.

A 30-year-old male was taken into custody at the scene and transported via EMS to Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center. The investigation is ongoing.

Hines was the granddaughter of Freeman's first wife, Jeanette Adair Bradshaw. The couple divorced in 1979 after 12 years of marriage.

Freeman has always referred to Hines as his granddaughter, spokesman Stan Rosenfield said, CNN reports.