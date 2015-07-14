Morgan Schneiderlin, Bastian Schweinsteiger join Manchester United

LONDON. KAZINFORM - Manchester United have completed the signings of the France midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin for an initial £24m and announced the arrival of the German World Cup winner Bastian Schweinsteiger on a three-year deal as Louis van Gaal's significant reshaping of his squad gathers pace.

Schneiderlin travelled to Carrington on Sunday evening to undergo a medical, with his tests undertaken immediately after those for Bastian Schweinsteiger whose own £14.4m move from Bayern Munich has now been finalised. Both players have been included on the club's flight to Seattle on Monday as they embark on a pre-season tour of the United States. Schneiderlin said: "I am delighted to be a Manchester United player. Once I learned that United were interested in signing me, it was a very easy decision to make. I have enjoyed seven very happy years with Southampton and it's a club that will always be in my heart. But the chance to be part of this squad to help this great club be successful was too good to miss, Kazinform quotes the Guardian. "I'm excited to be starting that journey on our trip to the USA. I know what Manchester United means to fans all over the world and I'm looking forward to experiencing that." Van Gaal had identified Schneiderlin, who had also attracted tentative interest from Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, as a prospective long-term successor to Michael Carrick in United midfield's after his impressive displays for Southampton last season, when he made 28 Premier League appearances, two as a substitute, in a team which finished seventh. An initial bid of £20m from United was turned down last month, though Southampton's manager, Ronald Koeman, admitted on the squad's return for pre-season training that "every player has his price". "Morgan is a very talented player with great energy and ability. His skills will complement the players that we already have and I am very pleased that we have been able to complete this deal before the tour to the United States," said Van Gaal. "That training camp will be very important in our preparations for the new season and gives Morgan and the other players a chance to show our fans what they can achieve together." Schweinsteiger, meanwhile, says he would not have left Bayern Munich for another other club after completing his move to Manchester United and agreeing a three-year deal. "I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at Bayern Munich, it has been an incredible journey and I didn't take the decision to leave lightly. Manchester United is the only club that I would have left Munich for," said Schweinsteiger. "I feel ready for this new and exciting challenge in what I regard as the most competitive league in the world and I am looking forward to working with Louis van Gaal again. I will never forget my time at Bayern Munich and I would like to thank everyone at the club and the fans for the great memories." Speaking about his departure from Bayern Munich before he was unveiled at Old Trafford, the 30-year-old Schweinsteiger, who won eight Bundesliga titles, seven German Cups and the Champions League in a 17-year career in Bavaria, said: "The decision was very hard to make because you and FCB have and always will be an extremely important part of my life. Nevertheless, I would like to again gain experience at a new club. My destination is Manchester United. I hope you understand my decision. No one can take away the incredible journey we had together." The midfielder follows the arrival of the £12.7m Matteo Darmian from Torino andthe £25m addition of Memphis Depay from PSV Eindhoven earlier in the summer. Van Gaal, who managed Schweinsteiger when in charge of Bayern Munich, added: "I am truly delighted he is joining Manchester United. His record speaks for itself; he has won every honour at club level and was a major part of the successful Germany World Cup winning team last summer. Bastian is the ultimate professional and there is no doubting his talent and his ability to control games. He brings a wealth of experience and is an excellent addition to our squad."