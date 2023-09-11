Moroccans offer prayers for quake victims

RABAT, Morocco. KAZINFORM Moroccans performed prayers at mosques nationwide on Sunday for the victims of a deadly earthquake that killed hundreds in the North African country, Anadolu Agency reports.

A statement by the Ministry of Habous and Islamic Affairs said prayers were held at mosques across the kingdom for the quake victims.

At least 2,012 people were killed and 2,059 others injured when a magnitude 7.0 earthquake struck Morocco late Friday, according to the country’s Interior Ministry.

The injuries include 1,404 critical cases.

The quake was the strongest tremor to hit the North African country in the last century, according to Morocco’s National Geophysical Institute.

On Saturday, Moroccan King Mohammed VI declared three days of national mourning for the victims of deadly quake